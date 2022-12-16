In the United States, our political leaders can’t continue to pursue extremely unpopular policies for an extended period of time. When our government does initially implement a very unpopular policy, one of two things happens. One possibility is that when the next election comes around, voters replace the misguided politicians with a new set of politicians who will adopt a different, more popular policy. The other possibility is that the incumbent politicians will fear losing their positions in the next election. This fear will cause them to ditch the unpopular policy before they have to face voters again. Either way, the voters exert enough influence to ensure that the government stops implementing widely unpopular policies.

It is tempting to believe that only representative democracies, like we have in the United States, have governments that are willing to repeal policies just because of citizens’ opinions. But even authoritarian governments, if they want to survive, have to respond to their citizens’ concerns, at least on major issues. We just saw such responsiveness in China. Chinese leader Xi Jinping temporarily adopted an unpopular policy. It was a strict zero-COVID policy that included forced quarantines and required frequent testing for COVID-19. No doubt, Xi believed this policy was good for China. The Chinese people thought otherwise. Once Chinese citizens started to demonstrate against the policy and even against the government, Xi decided to abandon his zero-COVID policy. Of course, the Chinese government ignores its people’s desires on many issues; but on this major issue, it decided to reverse its policy, no doubt as a means of self-preservation. The government did not want the protests to spiral out of control and eventually threaten the regime, so it gave in on this one issue.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

