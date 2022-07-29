In the 1990s, the economics department at George Mason University assembled an impressive group of scholars, including a Nobel laureate. As a group, they took economic tools of analysis and applied them to questions that were usually investigated by political scientists. Each member of this group saw the benefits of making it more difficult to pass laws. The main benefit was that the government would have trouble implementing new regulations and tax increases that would hamper economic growth. At the time, their idea made a lot of sense.

I fear that times have changed and the federal government’s difficulty in passing laws may no longer be a benefit. In order to understand our current situation, we can look for insight from the events during the 1700s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.