You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Arkansas, just wait because it will change.”
The same could be said about Arkansas politics. It just takes longer.
The state was dominated by Democrats for 150 years. As late as 2008, Republicans couldn’t even muster a candidate to oppose Sen. Mark Pryor. But then over the course of the next three two-year election cycles, the state flipped to the Republican Party. By 2014, Pryor couldn’t get 40 percent against now-Sen. Tom Cotton. That election was the last where any statewide Democratic candidate hit 40 percent support.
So now we come to this current election, where a poll released Sept. 15 by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College found significant support for a citizen-led proposed constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana. Specifically, the percentages were 58.5 percent for Issue 4, 29 percent against, and 12.5 percent undecided.
Ten or 15 years ago, it would have been hard to imagine those numbers.
But as noted earlier, things change. Six years ago, Arkansans passed an amendment legalizing marijuana for medical use, 53 percent to 47 percent. If this latest poll is to be believed, more voters now support recreational marijuana than supported marijuana only for sick people six years ago. The poll can be viewed at https://talkbusiness.net/2022/09/poll-support-grows-for -recreational-marijuana-majority-favors-change-to-abortion-law.
I’m not telling you this is a good thing. I’m just telling you the numbers.
There’s a good chance Arkansas is about to legalize marijuana, now that we know it’s going to be on the ballot after the usual legal maneuverings. The secretary of state confirmed that the initiative had enough signatures to qualify, but the State Board of Election Commissioners disqualified it. Commissioners said the ballot title failed to fully explain the amendment.
The amendment’s supporters, Responsible Growth Arkansas, appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Count, which earlier ruled that it will appear on the ballot and then on Thursday overruled the Board of Election Commissioners. In fact, it ruled that the Board doesn’t have the power to prevent any measure from appearing on the ballot.
Now that Arkansans will be voting on legalized marijuana, the opponents will have a lot to overcome. In the poll, supporters outnumbered opponents across all age groups. Seventy-nine percent of voters under age 30 favored it, as did 46 percent of those 65-and-over. Opponents will have to win almost all of the undecided votes while changing the minds of some who told pollsters they support Issue 4.
How? They can argue that today’s marijuana is far more potent than the marijuana of old. They can say legalized marijuana exacerbates employers’ challenges facing qualified workers. They can argue that this is not something that belongs in the Constitution.
They might even try to go after Arkansans who otherwise support legalized marijuana. The state’s most visible pro-marijuana advocate, Melissa Fults, and the attorney who drafted the medical marijuana amendment, David Couch, both oppose it. They say it would place too many limits on who can grow and dispense the drug, in particular benefiting those who already have medical marijuana licenses. Couch told the Arkansas Advocate news outlet that the measure should have included provisions to expunge past marijuana offenses.
The opponents include Safe and Secure Communities, which has raised $2 million from two wealthy donors, and Family Council, a conservative Christian-based advocacy group. It won’t raise much money, but it has a lot of influence. Responsible Growth Arkansas has raised $4 million – a lot of it from those medical marijuana dispensers who would be able to get recreational licenses under the Arkansas Constitution. But it has spent $3.5 million of that.
It’s undeniable that attitudes toward marijuana have shifted in recent years. There was a time when Colorado was the national butt of jokes because it was one of the first states to legalize the drug, and that was 2012. Now marijuana is legal for recreational use in 19 states.
Will Arkansas be the 20th? We’ll see which way the wind blows on Election Day.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
