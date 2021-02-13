When a political system functions well, it helps people find compromises. It does not make people like each other, but it helps them tolerate one another. By this measure, our political system may seem broken, or at least ill-suited to handle today’s challenges. After all, last summer riots broke out in many major cities and just recently some disgruntled citizens stormed the Capitol.
It probably seems that each group has a separate complaint, unrelated to the other complaints. But, it would be a mistake to think all of this unrest is unrelated. Instead, there is one cause behind all of the turmoil: Many people think the system is unfair. Inner city minorities believe that they are targeted by the police and do not have the same economic opportunities that Whites enjoy. Environmentalists protest that we are polluting our environment and leaving a mess for future generations.
Many of Bernie Sanders’ and Donald Trump’s followers believe that working class families are unfairly being left behind. Sanders blames profit-seeking firms and Trump blames foreign competition. Trump’s followers also believe that Biden won the election unfairly. The one word that connects all of these complaints is the word: unfair.
A political party won’t be successful unless it comes up with a strategy for dealing with these complaints. It is easy to predict the response of democratic politicians. For the most part, they will use heavy handed regulations to reach their desired outcomes. Regulations to limit emissions; minimum wage hikes to address income inequality; and so on.
It is much more difficult to predict how republicans will deal with claims of unfairness. Surely, they will try to appease people who think elections are unfair. You can expect them to push for tougher voter id and registration rules. I fear that republicans might ignore many of the other concerns people have over fairness. That would be a mistake.
There is a real political opportunity to design policies that deal with unfairness claims, but that provide light-handed solutions. If done well, these policies can empower people to overcome unfairness. This is much different than a government policy that forces a solution on everyone – whether they like it or not.
What would these empowering policy solutions look like? They can take many forms and there is not just one answer. Educational voucher programs in inner cities can empower families to move their children out of a school system that is failing them.
Requiring police to always wear body cameras can change the narrative about how police act. Now, there would be proof about what happened. Also, when the police know they are being filmed, their manners should improve.
Rather than regulating how firms must reduce harmful emissions, the government can tax these emissions. With a tax, a firm will cut back on the pollution if it finds these pollution mitigation steps are cheaper than paying a tax. These are only a few of the possible light-touch policies that might address claims of unfairness.
Politicians can be entrepreneurs, just like business people. In politics, a successful entrepreneur recognizes the most important problems and designs solutions that won’t inflame other people. We will see if such a political entrepreneur emerges.
