While the Jeep Grand Cherokee has long been a standout SUV with rugged looks and available lavish interiors, the 2021 version adds a radical change in the form of third row seating. Some would say the fifth-generation GC L Summit makeover was needed to keep up with rivals in the mid-size SUV segment.
No matter the compulsion, its new framework is longer (15 inches) and taller (two inches) than predecessors, offers posh seating for seven and is loaded with high tech gear for a refined highway trip or an adventurous day of off roading.
Our tester for the week was the new L Summit Reserve 4x4 three-row. A new two-seater debuted later in the year with its own set of credentials.
Numerous trim levels are available with the L series starting with a V6 or V8 engine, two or four-wheel drive with a lengthy list of standard equipment. The base Laredo goes for $38,690.
Next is the Limited (high $40s), Overland (mid $50s) with option for V8, L Summit trim with Napa leather and oak wood trim. The L Summit Reserve (mid $60s) includes quilted leather seating, ventilated first and second row seating, 21-inch wheels and a 19-speaker, 950-watt Jeep branded McIntosh sound system.
Before taking the Summit off road we cruised around town before hitting the interstate. For its size, the Jeep is surprisingly agile on city streets and alleys as well as in big box store parking lots, all of which were made easier with a 360-surround view camera displayed on a 10.1-inch center screen.
On the highway, we observed a complaint ride with little body roll. Adaptive damping, quadra lite air suspension and limited slip differential result in smooth sailing over dry and wet pavement. Also at work is a traction management system that coordinates transmission, suspension, pedal pressure, steering and braking while adjusting to selectable driving modes – Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand and Automatic.
We’d prefer the 5.7-liter V8 over the 3.6-liter V6 under the hood since it complained loudly to reach highway speeds. On the flip side, fuel economy suffers substantially with the V8.
The sophisticated system also uses Hill Descent Control to deliver Jeep’s acclaimed off-road package that allows L trims to ford up to 24 inches of water using 2.72 low range gearing and electronic locking rear differential.
Our tester sloshed around muddy terrain, climbed small boulders while following creek beds and sandy trails – all this in a three row mid-size luxurious SUV.
We did have issues selecting and seeing tiny center mounted climate controls while driving and we noticed substantial drill down from touchscreen controls to adjust phone, navigation and accessories.
Jeep gets kudos though for moving driver assistance technology from the options list to standard fare including blind spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection.
While some rivals have longer warranties, we were pleased to see Jeep includes three years of scheduled maintenance. Rivals to this new Jeep are high-end models including the Range Rover Evoque, Toyota Highlander, GMC Terrain and select Acura SUVs.
What was reviewed:
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve 4x4
Engine: 3.6-liter V6, mated with eight speed automatic transmission
EPA rated mileage: 18 city, 25 highway, 21 combined.
Assembled: The Jeep Grand Cherokee L is assembled in Detroit, MI. U.S./Canadian parts content – 69 percent; major source of foreign parts – Mexico – 22 percent. Country of origin; engine – Mexico and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gave the 2021 Grand Cherokee five stars for overall safety protection but had not rated the Grand Cherokee L as of this writing. The same applied to The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
Warranty: 3 year/36,000 bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. Three-year complimentary scheduled maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.