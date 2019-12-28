Editor’s note: This column was written by a student in Joe McGarrity’s intermediate microeconomics class at UCA. Joe McGarrity, a regular columnist, has vetted this column.
According to the US Census Bureau, in 2017 the poverty rate was 12.3 percent, which is nearly the same as it was in 1970 at 12.6 percent. We have barely made progress in the fight against poverty despite spending nearly 22 trillion dollars on welfare programs in the past 50 years. Our current welfare system discourages work. The government is quick to pull benefits from anyone that manages to slightly increase their income or even get married. This is called a welfare trap and The Illinois Policy Institute’s research shows it unintentionally works to keep the poor in poverty. This study, named “Modeling Potential Income and Welfare Assistance Benefits in Illinois,” finds that the American style of welfare actually gives incentives for people to stay on welfare and not pursue a higher income. Instead of implementing systems that discourage work we could create an environment in which people are able to increase their income freely without the fear of losing benefits. The Universal Basic Income (UBI) creates an environment that helps the working poor and gives them added stability while not disincentivizing extra income. This added stability would open up opportunities for them to leave unfavorable jobs for better ones, retrain for different careers, or even further their education.
A rising concern among American workers has been the rapid increase in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Just as the Industrial Revolution once displaced masses of laborers in the early manufacturing sector, the pending AI revolution looms over the American workplace ready to destroy 25 percent of American jobs, according to the Brookings Institute’s recent study. Many Americans can already see the effects of this job loss in their lives and there has been a growing conversation as to how to solve this inevitable problem. UBI is an obvious candidate to help lessen the blow on the American economy. The income that is received through UBI will be there even when jobs are lost. With this steady flow of income, the burden of unemployment will be lessened for those out of work and the masses of displaced workers will not be thrown into poverty. They will be incentivized to retrain and re-educate for new careers in the post-AI Revolution economy instead of taking the first available job in order to just barely stay out of poverty.
Implementing UBI would add much needed stability to many American’s lives, whether they be in poverty or possibly facing it amidst a rapidly changing labor market. The question still remains, however, as to how much basic income should be given? Seeing as the poverty line in the US is just above $12,000 in order to keep Americans out of poverty an income of $1,000 a month would be required. Giving an income of this level keeps people out of poverty while not acting as a replacement for work. In order to keep up with their current lifestyle the average American will need to continue to work, and impoverished people will no longer have incentives to stay out of the labor force because of welfare traps.
A real-world example of UBI can be seen in Alaska. In 1976 Alaska Governor Jay Hammond pushed for a cash dividend to be given to all Alaskan residents. This dividend is paid for by the sale of oil reserves. According to studies by the National Bureau of Economic Research there was no significant fall in work hours after the oil dividend was started in Alaska. Research in other locations also suggests that there is no large drop in hours worked. The only demographics that do show a drop in hours worked are new mothers, who are raising their children, and young adults, that still attend school.
Providing a $12,000 UBI to all American adults and a $6,000 UBI to all children in the US isn’t cheap, but it is much more affordable than at first glance. Lots of articles will tell you that this will cost over $3.415 trillion dollars. This number, however, is the gross cost and does not take into account all of the extra revenue earned after the initial dividends are made. According to economist Karl Widerquiest, the net cost after the new revenue is earned is around $539 Billion. While is still a large number, it is definitely an achievable one.
Universal Basic Income would work to stabilize the American citizen’s pocket book and pull many out of poverty. $1,000 a month would incentivize work, education, and retraining for those facing unfavorable economic conditions and safeguard the American laborer against increasing automation and lessening job security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.