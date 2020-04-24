Hello everyone!
I just want to remind you that prayer is the most powerful weapon in a Christian’s arsenal. What is prayer you might ask? In simplest terms, prayer is having a conversation with God. So, while we are practicing social distancing and waiting on the economy to reopen, I want to share three things we should pray for daily.
First of all, we should pray for safety. When we wake up in the morning, we should ask God for His protection. We should ask Him to protect us. We should ask Him to protect our families. We should ask Him to protect healthcare professionals, first responders, and the most vulnerable in our communities. We should ask Him to protect all of us from all manner of disease and from all dangers.
The Bible says it best in Psalm 91:9-10, “If you say, the LORD is my refuge, and you make the Most High your dwelling, (10) no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent.” Yes, God is our refuge and we should pray daily for His protection.
Secondly, we should pray for sanity. In uncertain times like these, it is so easy to become overly concerned about our families. While COVID-19 is doing widespread economic damage around the globe, it is also easy to become consumed with worrying about our financial stability. Therefore, it is imperative that we pray for our sanity. We should pray that we remain calm in our spirits and rational in our thinking. I like the way 1 Peter 5:7 states it, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” Prayer is our God given avenue to release the pressure, strain, and tension we face.
Thirdly, we should pray for solidarity. Listen, we have done enough fighting and bickering. It is time for our nation to unite. As a result, we should pray that God would bring together our government. We should pray that God would bring together our communities. We should also pray that He would bring together our churches. The bible states in 1 Corinthians 1:10, “I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree with one another in what you say and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly united in mind and thought.” As Christians, we should pray for the walls of division to come down.
Yes, prayer is the most powerful weapon in a Christian’s arsenal. For that reason, we should pray for safety. We should pray for sanity. And we should certainly pray for solidarity. I leave you today with Philippians 4:6, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.