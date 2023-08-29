During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross urges everyone to prepare for worsening extreme weather.
Severe weather is part of a national trend in which the American Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago.
As rapidly intensifying, weather-related events pose serious challenges to its humanitarian work and the people it serves, the Red Cross has announced an ambitious national plan to take urgent action. With more disasters upending lives and devastating communities, the organization is racing to adapt its services and grow its disaster response capacity across the country, while also funding new international programs on climate response and preparedness, as well as minimizing its own environmental footprint.
For the American Red Cross in Arkansas, this includes recruiting and training more volunteers to respond to disasters locally and across the country. Red Cross is also advancing community partnerships through a special disaster resilience program in Mississippi County, Arkansas. It is one of several communities identified across the U.S. as having been hit repeatedly with disasters in communities with limited local resources to serve all those the disasters impact.
“As the frequency and intensity of extreme weather grows, more people need help more often,” said Lori Arnold-Ellis, executive director, American Red Cross serving Greater Arkansas. “Yet as fast as our volunteers are working to help, the needs are escalating faster. That’s why it’s critical to not only prepare yourself for risks like home fires, floods and tornadoes in our community, but to also help families in need – both locally and in other parts of the country. Join us by becoming a volunteer or making a financial donation to support our disaster relief efforts.”
“In the past three years, we have seen an increase locally in the frequency of disasters requiring our teams to be ready to respond much more often than ever before,” Arnold-Ellis said.
For National Preparedness Month, take three lifesaving actions – get a kit, make a plan and be informed – to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Follow safety tips now at redcross.org/prepare. You can also deliver relief and care to families facing extreme weather by becoming a Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org/VolunteerToday.
Mounting U.S. disaster responses
In the first half of 2023, the nation experienced above-average 15 one-billion-dollar disasters. That’s all on top of extreme heat locally and in many parts of the country – which made July the country’s hottest single month on record. What’s more, the U.S. is just now entering its typical peak time for hurricanes and wildfires.
In 2021, more than 40 percent of Americans lived in a county struck by extreme weather. For many, the losses were devastating. Many communities that are at a higher risk of extreme weather have been hit by back-to-back disasters – with no time to recover in between. As the nation’s largest provider of emergency sheltering, the Red Cross works one-on-one with people to help them recover after disasters. Firsthand, Red Cross teams see how the struggles with chronic health conditions, food insecurity and the availability of safe and affordable housing are worsened by disasters.
Disasters are forcing families from their homes, communities and support networks. This is especially dire for those who lack the resources to get back on their feet or already depend on social services, such as food banks or free health clinics. When these families flee their homes because of extreme weather, they tend to remain displaced for longer periods of time, experience an increased risk of poverty, and suffer from worsening chronic housing, hunger and health challenges.
To build more resilient communities and empower families that face more barriers after disasters, the Red Cross is providing enhanced support in certain communities that are at high risk for extreme weather. Responding to disasters is a team effort and by joining together with other local groups who are already helping in these communities, Red Cross can make a larger and more meaningful impact.
Adapting to extreme weather
As extreme weather disasters increase, more people need help from the Red Cross in the U.S. Nationwide, the organization is taking bold and thoughtful actions to adapt its services and grow its capacity by:
Enhancing large-scale disaster response services by bolstering the aid provided in emergency shelters and extending casework support to help people with the most recovery needs.
Expanding financial assistance to help more families with unmet needs and bridge the gap between immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery assistance.
Strengthening local partner networks in targeted areas that face a high risk of extreme weather and existing societal inequities with a focus on increased access to health and mental health services, nutritious food and safe housing for local families. For example, Mississippi County, Arkansas is one of 15 U.S. communities participating in this innovative Red Cross disaster resilience program to strengthen the capability and capacity of select local partners – both before and after disasters strike.
Growing its disaster workforce – comprised of 90 percent trained volunteers – to deepen its disaster readiness. This includes fortifying the critical infrastructure and technology that enables 24/7 response to disasters across the country.
Support disaster relief work
Help people affected by disasters big and small, by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters in the U.S. Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
