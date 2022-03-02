Good morning everyone. Jesus is coming back to this earth one day to gather his children to take them back to dwell with him in their eternal home. That event is called the rapture of the church. What a day that will be for believers.
Jesus said in John 14:2-3: "In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also."
I am so glad God saved me from me from my sinful way, now I know him. I am so glad he washed me with his precious blood and gave me a chance to get right with him. If I were still living the way I was prior to giving my life to Christ, at the return of Jesus I would be left behind with those who do not know God. It will be a sad day for those who are going to be left behind.
I pray you are not in the group of those who are looking at the sky wondering what is going on. If you think this world is in chaos now, just wait until Jesus comes to take his children out of this world. Jesus will even be taking the spirit of truth, the holy spirit back with him. Believe it or not this rapture will be broadcast all over the world.
Millions will vanish before the very eyes of others. Will you be one of those who will disappear when Jesus comes back? Brothers and sisters get right with Jesus now because his coming will happen sooner or later. Even those who have died in Christ will arise from the grave to meet Jesus in the sky.
1 Corinthians 15:51-53 states: "Behold, I show you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality.”
We must put first things first. Jesus will call his children to come home with him, make sure you are one of them; because chaos will take place all over the world after we are gone.
Vehicles will be left vacant in the middle of the streets because the drivers will have vanished causing wrecks and mass confusion. christian pilots flying planes will vanish from cockpits because they will be caught up in the sky to go back home with Jesus. There will be so much killing, stealing and robberies; chaos will take place all over the world because the christians and the holy spirit will no longer operate on the earth.
There will be a continual state of evil operating throughout the world. The antichrist also known as the son of perdition and satan will have complete rule over the world since the holy spirit no longer resides in earth. If I were you I would not take a chance on getting left behind. If you choose to remain behind see you, but I would not want to be you. I don’t know about you, but I am going back with Jesus. I have family members I would like to see and speak to. I have a son name Marcus Jr., who is waiting for me to join him in heaven, where we can be united again and spend eternity together forever.
So it is, it is so.
