Hello everyone!
Over the years, the word success has been associated with things such as influence, wealth, and notoriety. However, I believe the word success simply means, “reaching your full potential.” In my opinion, success is less about comparisons and more about being the best version of you that you can possibly be each day. Today, I want to share three key steps in preparing for personal success.
The first key step is having the right perception. I like the way Zechariah 4:10 puts it, “Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin…” Preparing for success begins with the understanding that everything significant in life begins with a simple thought. Every invention, accomplishment, and award-winning concept began with a thought. Every amazing major and minor architectural structure began with a thought. Every multi-million-dollar corporation began with a thought. My point is this, just because something starts small and seemly insignificant does not mean it will remain that way. Our God specializes in taking the small, overlooked and often underappreciated things we have and making them a major success. The first key step in preparing for success is having the right perception. It is knowing that just because something starts small does not mean it is insignificant.
The second key step is understanding timing. I am a firm believer that the roadway that leads to success must be run as a marathon, not a sprint. Exodus 23:30 says it in this manner, “Little by little I will drive them out before you, until you have increased enough to take possession of the land.” Please understand that success takes time. Little by little or step by step, we sharpen our skill set, deepen our understanding, increase our capacity, and ultimately grow into the successful person that God wants us to become. Take my advice, the things you learn and experience during the journey are often just as important as the destination. The second key step in preparing for success is understanding timing.
The third and final step for today is manifestation. In layman’s terms, manifestation is making your dream a reality. It is seeing your goal or creative concept materialize before your very eyes. I like the way the Apostle Paul puts it in Galatians 6:7, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” Put simply, if you want a harvest of success, you must first sow the seeds of hard work. There is an old saying “God will not do for you, what you can do for yourself.” If you want it, you have to go after it. The manifestation of successful living always begins with sowing seeds of hard work.
Yes, I believe the word success can be defined as “reaching your full potential.” I also believe that preparing for success includes having the right perception, understanding timing, and working hard for manifestation. Today, I leave you with Proverbs 16:3, “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed.”
Blessing!!!
