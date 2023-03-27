As I often travel between home and Washington, D.C., I’m constantly reminded how blessed we are to live in The Natural State. With its beautiful rivers, majestic mountains and incredible wildlife, Arkansas has long celebrated and utilized these resources in a variety of ways. The abundance of natural treasures is one of the many reasons people are drawn to the state for recreation opportunities.

Outdoor recreation is a way of life that has shaped me and countless other Arkansans who enjoy the opportunity to explore the over 100,000 miles of streams and rivers, 600,000 acres of lakes, five world-class Epic Rides Mountain biking paths, hundreds of miles of trails and over 3.2 million acres of public land. In 2021, outdoor recreation and related spending generated $3.5 billion for the state’s economy and supported almost 40,000 jobs, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

