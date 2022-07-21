‘Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not – nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not – unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not – the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”

What you have just read is a famous quotation “Press On”, by J. Calvin Coolidge, 30th President of the United States of America. Over the years I have read and used thousands of quotations, many by famous people, but I can truthfully say that this one is my favorite. I like it so well that I have printed it on a letter-size sheet of paper, enlarged the type, and have used those little magnets to place it on our refrigerator. I hope you like it as well. After seeing and thinking about this quotation, I felt it might be useful to expand on the value of using “quotations” in our daily lives.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

