Flu season is upon us, and if you haven’t already gotten your flu shot, there’s no time like the present. If you’re spending a lot of time working in the office during the next few months, be mindful of spreading the flu to or catching it from your coworkers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has plenty of resources for fighting the flu, including tips to prevent the spread of flu in the workplace. Here are three main ways you can keep the flu from spreading around your office.
1. Encourage vaccination.
Whether you’re the CEO, a human resources administrator or a regular employee, encourage your colleagues to get their flu vaccine. Arranging to host a flu vaccine clinic at the office or sending flu shot location resources can be great ways to do this. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/ to find places offering flu shots near your workplace.
2. Encourage staying at home or working from home.
Remind sick employees or coworkers that it’s better to stay home when they’re sick. As an employer, creating flexible sick policies that include the ability to work from home if showing flu symptoms can be instrumental in keeping other employees from getting sick. It’s also important to remind employees to stay home for up to 24 hours after their fever is gone, and make sure employees with sick relatives are monitoring their own symptoms. A few other ways to deal with sick employees or employees with sick family members include:
Sending employees home if they come to work with symptoms.
Hold hybrid virtual/in-person meetings so a sick person or a person who’s unsure if they’re sick doesn’t have to be in the same room with the rest of the staff.
Extend flexible policies to employees who are taking care of family members who have the flu.
3. Encourage health etiquette.
Provide ways to clean workstations or offices, along with making tissues, hand sanitizer and trash cans easily accessible. Post or send email reminders about covering coughs and sneezes in the bend of the elbow or with tissues and remind everyone to dispose of used tissues promptly. Keep your office’s break room or bathroom stocked with soap and hand sanitizer, and encourage colleagues to wash their hands when possible and use hand sanitizer if not. Providing resources for employees who may be at a higher risk for contracting the flu is also a good idea, and you can find that information on the CDC’s website.
During peak flu season months, it’s important to stay healthy. Keeping your office healthy can be difficult, but the CDC has plenty of resources to help. Visit the flu center to stay up-to-date on the latest news and guidelines.
