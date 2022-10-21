Flu season is upon us, and if you haven’t already gotten your flu shot, there’s no time like the present. If you’re spending a lot of time working in the office during the next few months, be mindful of spreading the flu to or catching it from your coworkers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has plenty of resources for fighting the flu, including tips to prevent the spread of flu in the workplace. Here are three main ways you can keep the flu from spreading around your office.

