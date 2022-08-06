‘Prey” is a prequel to the 1987 film “Predator” directed by Dan Trachtenberg (director of “10 Cloverfield Lane”) and written by Patrick Aison. Taking place in the year 1719 on the Great Plains, Naru (Amber Midthunder, “Rosewell”), a fierce and highly skilled Comanche warrior, sets out to protect her people when an unknown danger threatens them, but the prey she’s stalking turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal.

The first Predator film was a huge hit and has become a classic over the years with the main Predator creature being an equally as iconic figure in pop culture. The success of that original film lead to the development of three sequels and two spin-off/crossover films with the “Alien” franchise, each not being met with the most enthusiastic of praises, at least compared to the original. Because of this, one would be understandably cautious about this new prequel Predator film that’s seemingly being dumped on Hulu. Prequels aren’t always the most well made or received and being released on streaming instead of theaters could be cause for concern.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.