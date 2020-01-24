Hello everyone!
Today, I want to talk about the basic Principles of Stewardship. So, what is stewardship? I believe that Stewardship can best be defined as, "total life management." More specifically, it is the proper management of your time, talents, treasures, and other God given opportunities and resources. Here are three principles of stewardship that we should all know and embrace.
The first Principle of Stewardship is Ownership! Psalms 24:1 clearly states, "The earth is the LORD'S, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it." The principle of ownership makes it clear that God owns everything and we are managers or stewards acting on his behalf. Always remember that everything we eat, drink, wear, drive, and/or use is only because of God's kindness and amazing grace. Because, God owns everything!
The second Principle of Stewardship is Responsibility. We are responsible for how we treat the things God has placed under our control. I like what 1 Peter 4:10 says, "Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms." Yes, God has given all of us various gifts, abilities and talents. We should use them for good. We should specifically use them to advance the kingdom of God through the local church and to help make this world a better place in general. We are responsible for our God given gifts, abilities, and talents.
The third Principle of Stewardship is Accountability! The Bible warns us in 2 Corinthians 5:10, "For we must all appear before the judgement seat of Christ, so that each of us may receive what is due us for the things done while in the body, whether good nor bad." Always remember that one day soon we will all have to answer to God. He will ask us two very important questions. What did we do with his son Jesus? Did we accept or reject Him? Also, God will ask, what did we do with the things He placed under our control to manage? The principle of accountability reminds us that one day soon, we will have to answer to God.
The Principles of Stewardship can best be summarized as total life management. They serve as a reminder that God owns everything. They serve as a reminder that we are responsible. And they serve as a reminder that we all will one day be held accountable. Today, I leave you with the words of 1 Corinthians 4:2, "Now it is required of Stewards that they be found faithful."
Blessings!!!
