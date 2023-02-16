Our devotional walk through God’s word continues this week with our focus on the book of Numbers. As a reminder to you all, I am working toward writing a devotional book, one that will take the readers from Day 1 until the end through all of God’s word. As such, I am selecting six different parts of each book of the Bible to write a daily devotional on and this is what I am sharing with you.
Now, I have decided to alter our direction in the paper just a bit, one due to space, and two due to time. My goal will be to share this with you for this year, but to do so means I have to weekly share with you one book of the Bible and the devotions with it.
So, each week, I’ll select two of the six devotions I have written and share them with you in the paper, and the other four I’ll share with you the scripture and prayers I have written for those scriptures. My hopes for you is that you will read those scriptures and the connected prayer and see how your devotion of your own would appear. I so hope you enjoy this process.
Life is simplified and unified around the person of Jesus Christ. Reading God’s word will help you live closer to him, and allow you to truly live closer as well to his son.
Day 21: Warriors and priests
But appoint the Levites over the tabernacle of the testimony and over all it’s furnishings, and over all that belongs to it. They are to carry the tabernacle and all it’s furnishings, and they shall take care of it and shall camp around the tabernacle. Numbers 1:50.
God commands Moses to take a census, find all the men from all the tribes between the ages of 20 and 60 for these will be the warriors God uses to take over the promised land. 603,550 warriors to do God’s bidding. However, one tribe, the tribe of the Levites are excluded because they have a more important purpose to serve. They are responsible for the tabernacle, God’s palace, and this is the most important job in the camp. To be near God, meant protection of his tabernacle, not from outsiders but from those from Israel as well. You see God’s holiness demands proper care and this is why God has the tribe of Levi singled out for this task. God isn’t worried about conquering other nations, but he does want his people to know how properly to be near him.
Prayer: Lord, teach us daily in our lives what our role is to be near to you. Let us live faithfully in service to you following the ways you lead us. Amen.
Day 22 scripture reading: Numbers 9: 15-23.
Prayer: Lord, thank you for guiding us in our lives Day by Day. Teach us father to patiently wait for your, and to allow you to guide us as we yield our lives to you. Amen.
Day 23 scripture reading: Numbers 12: 1-15.
Prayer: Lord, give us the gift of humility as you gave this to Moses. Let us realize that we too can speak directly to you and let our strength in our lives come from this closeness. Amen.
Day 24 scripture reading: Numbers 13: 26-33.
Prayer: Father, teach us to trust you at all times in our lives, even in those times when we are faced with fear and adversity. Especially help us to trust you when it means we will have to go against the crowd, for we know that following your will is the right thing for our lives. Amen.
Day 25 scripture reading: Numbers 20: 2-13.
Prayer: Lord, let us in our lives follow you completely. Let us not change any details you give us, and let us always give you the glory for the way you lead us daily. Amen.
Day 26: Where is your focus?
The Lord said to Moses, “make a snake and put it up on a pole,” anyone who is bitten can look at it and live. Numbers 21:9.
Do you see the comparisons in our reading today between the Israelites and our lives? The people grew impatient with God, even after he rescues them from bondage. So what do they do? They like us I fear, complain to God when things aren’t going in our life the way we feel it should be going. God continually hears their complaints (and our’s), however this time he sends venomous snakes among them; they bit the people and many Israelites die (v.6). Let’s look at the comparisons between the Israelites and ourselves. Israelites: bitten by venomous snakes. Christians: filled with sin. Israelites: physical death from snakes poison. Christians: spiritual death from sin. Israelites: bronze snake on a pole lifted up to save them. Christians: God’s own son lifted up on a cross in death to save us. My advice to us all is to focus on the cross and what Christ did for us.
Prayer: Lord, may our focus in life always be on the price your son paid on the cross. Forgive us when try to focus anywhere else. Amen.
