Hello everyone!
I want to encourage you to protect your joy. Joy, in my opinion, is an inner contentment. Joy is also a state of mind and not a feeling. Feelings, for the most part, are derived from outward circumstances. When your circumstances are favorable you feel happy. When your circumstances are unfavorable you feel sad. But joy, on the other hand, originates from your confidence in a true and living God. Joy comes from an inner assurance that God loves you, He wants what is best for you, and that He is ultimately in control of what happens to you. So today, I want to share with you three threats that can steal your joy.
The first threat that can steal your joy is TROUBLING CIRCUMSTANCES. Troubling circumstances can include but certainly not limited to bad news, unexpected repairs, conflict in relationships, financial problems, sickness, and the list goes on and on. However, as Christians, we have to refuse to allow the troubling circumstances of this world to negatively impact our inner joy. We have to declare to our troubling circumstances that “You are NOT going to steal my joy! I refuse to allow you to bring me down or ruin my day.” Why? Because I believe 1 John 4:4 which states, “…greater is He that is in you, than he that is in the world.” In other words, God is greater than my problems. Therefore, I cannot allow them to steal my joy.
The second threat that can steal your joy is TOXIC PEOPLE. Toxic people have a tendency to drain the very enjoyment of life away from us. They are always negative, always complaining, and always taking us through unnecessary trouble. A toxic person is never truly happy unless they are contributing to our misery. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 13:20, “He who walks with the wise grow wise, but a companion of fools suffers harm.” Simply put, you cannot afford to waste precious time and energy with a toxic person who poses a threat to your joy and wellbeing.
The third threat that can steal your joy is THE DEVIL. From the time we wake up in the morning until we lay down at night, the devil is working overtime to derail our lives. In fact, the Bible warns us in John 10:10, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” The devil yearns to steal your joy, kill your dreams, and destroy your relationships. But we cannot allow him to win. Consequently, we have to lean and depend on Jesus to teach us to maximize our full potential and live a life full of joy.
Yes, our joy originates from our confidence in a true and living God. Therefore, we must protect and defend it from troubling circumstances, toxic people, and the devil. Today, I want to leave you with the words found in Nehemiah 8:10, “…the joy of the LORD is your strength.”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.