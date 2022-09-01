Today, I want share with you the importance of protecting your peace. Protecting your peace, in my opinion, is simply keeping yourself safe from all unnecessary anxiety and conflict. Protecting your peace has been known to improve your mental, spiritual, and physical wellbeing. Here are three quick tips to protecting your peace.
The first tip for protecting your peace is the practice of praying often. The Bible says it best in Isaiah 26:3, “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust you.” During moments of heartfelt prayer, we learn to depend on and trust in Jesus. We learn to depend on His wisdom and His guidance. We also learn to trust in His plan and His timing. Praying often certainly helps to protect our peace.
The second tip for protecting your peace is being cautious in your interactions with people. I am convinced that we cannot be everything to everybody, all the time. Therefore, we need to be cautious in our interactions with people, so we do not over extend ourselves. Which means, at times, we must decline offers and opportunities because we just do not have the capacity to say yes to everything. I like the way the Apostle Paul explains it in Galatians 6:5 which states, “For each one should carry their own load.” Paul understood that, yes, we want to be supportive to our friends and neighbors. However, we must properly manage our own load before we try to pick up someone else’s. Being cautious in our interactions help us to protect our peace.
The third and final tip for protecting your peace is being intentional in standing up for yourself. Always remember, just because a person is related to you, has been a good friend over the years, or happens to be in a place of authority in your life. It does not give them the right to overstep the personal boundaries you have established. It has been said that “You teach people how to treat you by what you allow, what you stop, and what you reinforce.” Teaching people how to treat you begins with establishing healthy boundaries. Micah 7:11 reinforces this principle, “The day for building your walls will come, the day for extending your boundaries.” Micah understood that standing up for yourself by establishing firm boundaries helps to protect your peace.
Yes, protecting your peace is vitally important to improving your mental, spiritual, and physical wellbeing. In order to do so, you must pray often, be cautious in your interactions with people, and you must stand up for yourself. Today, I want to leave you with the words of Jesus found in John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.