May this little pumpkin head
that I’ve made for you
never see you lonely
nor see you blue.
Because a pumpkin head has feelings, too
just as deep as yours and mine.
They can tell when something’s wrong,
whether night, day or any time.
So, knowing this remember:
A pumpkin head is a very special thing.
Happiness is all wants to bring.
A spark of love is all it needs to find
in a special person’s heart, soul or mind.
So light the spark of love in it,
so the countenance may shine and glow,
and set it in a window
so all the world may know.
