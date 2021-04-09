Hello everyone!
Today I want to discuss the importance of pursuing the right attributes, because having the right attributes help you to become the best version of yourself. So today, I want to share three attributes that I personally believe every Christian man and woman should wholeheartedly go after.
The first attribute is self-discipline. I am convinced that God wants all His children to live disciplined lives. I believe He wants us to have a positive daily regiment while exhibiting restrain and self-control. Paul says it best in 1 Corinthians 9:27, “No, I strike a blow to my body and make it may slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize.” In other words, Paul alludes to discipline helping him keep his credibility, influence, and divine favor intact. Paul acknowledges that self-discipline was a key factor in becoming the best version of himself.
The second attribute is having a godly standard of living. One of my absolute favorite scriptures during my adolescent years was 1 Timothy 4:12 which states, “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you’re young, but set the example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity.” According to Paul, a godly lifestyle has five very distinctive characteristics and/or attributes. Together they make up the foundation for your standard of living. Your standard of living is a key factor in becoming the best version of yourself.
The third attribute is having a solid resolve. In order to become the best version of yourself, you must have a made-up mind. You must decide early in the process that you will not quit. Paul best describes the resolve that is needed in Galatians 6:9, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” If you are going to become the best version of yourself, it begins with a resolve not to give in, give out, or give up.
Yes, having the right attributes help you to become the best version of yourself. Three of these essential attributes are self-discipline, a godly standard of living, and a solid resolve. Without these, it would be extremely difficult to grow and develop into the person that God wants you to become. Today, I leave you with the word of Paul found in Philippians 1:6, “Being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
Blessings!!!
