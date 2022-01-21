It has long been my philosophy that if we are going to learn something truly worthwhile, we need to learn from the best. For today’s topic “Questions to Ask Yourself,” I am indebted to my good friend Coach Cliff Garrison, long-time basketball coach of the Hendrix College Warriors here in Conway, and one of the all-time winningest coaches in our state. Cliff also shares my philosophy about learning from the best, and that is why he is a long-time student of Coach John Wooden, who won 10 national basketball championships.
Let me begin by saying that 90 percent of our rewards in life come from the questions we ask and only 10 percent from the answers we give. Yes, knowing how to ask ourselves and others the right questions can often spell the difference between winning and losing. We see this all the time on television when people who are truly good at their craft know how to ask the right questions. I might add, in today’s times not too many of them are doing this. But back to today’s thoughts on “Questions to Ask Yourself,” and some ideas that could really be helpful for you and others.
What follows are seven very important questions to ask yourself:
No. 1: Am I investing in myself? No investment will ever be more important to your development. Your self-development determines the return you receive from your work and life. Believe in yourself with full confidence.
No. 2: Am I genuinely interested in others? Great leaders prioritize the people they lead over any leadership framework. The people they lead know their leader can say “yes” to such questions as “Can you help me?” “Can I trust you?”
No. 3: Am I grounded as a leader? The Romans staged great parades to honor their most successful generals who rode in chariots while everyone cheered. A slave stood behind the general being honored, positioning a laurel wreath over his head to acknowledge the leader’s recent victory. The slave also would whisper to the general, “Hominem te memento,” meaning “remember you are only a man.” Leaders must never think they are better than those they lead.
No. 4: Am I adding value to my team? Coach Wooden would ask himself, “How can I make my team better? Search out your personal answer daily. To improve your team, encourage and support your people.
No. 5: Am I staying in my strength zone? To reach your full potential, concentrate on building on your strengths, not on improving your weaknesses.
No. 6: Am I taking care of today? Leaders must be visionaries who are prepared for the future but they also much focus on the day at hand, when everything takes place. Strive to make each day your best.
No. 7: Am I investing my time with the right people? Pay attention to the people on your team, especially those with potential to become leaders. Select your team members according to their traits and abilities such as the capacity to grow personally and professionally, strong values, good character and so forth.
And as a bonus, here are some of John Wooden observations that hit the nail on the head. I wondered why we dread adversity so much, when facing it is the only way to become stronger. We are not more interested in finding the best way, rather than having our own way. Why it is so hard to disagree without being disagreeable. As Porky Pig used to say, “That’s all, folks.”
