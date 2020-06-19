Hello everyone!
Racism in America is a subject that refuses to be ignored. Racism, in my opinion, is the belief that one race of people is superior and has the right to rule over others. Racism is usually demonstrated though acts of intolerance, partiality, unfairness and/or bias. Today, I simply want to share three biblical principles about Racism in America.
First of all, people don’t determine our value; God does. The Bible makes it clear in Psalm 139:14, “…I am fearfully and wonderfully made….” In other words, when God made you and I, He made a masterpiece. I like to say that we are the crescendo of his creation. Therefore, you are not inferior or lesser than anyone else. You can be confident in knowing that God values you as much as He values anyone else.
Secondly, God cares about how we treat one another. In fact, He expects us to treat others the way we want to be treated. I like the way the Bible says it in James 2:9, “But if you show favoritism, you sin…” As Christians, we should never favor one person over another simply because of the color of their skin. Particularly, when they both have equal claims to what is being offered or given.
A person’s ethnicity should not be the deciding factor. Choices should be made based on a person’s character, values, and other noteworthy characteristics.
Thirdly, every member of the family of God is equal in the sight of Jesus. Galatians 3:28 states, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” It is so reassuring to know that everyone is equal in the family of God. There is no one more privileged than the other. God views us all through the same lenses of love.
Yes, racism in America is a subject that refuses to be ignored. However, when we remember that people don’t determine our value; God does. When we remember that God cares about how we treat one another. And when we remember that every member of the family of God is equal. We can overcome racism in America, no matter how deeply it has become rooted in our society. I leave you today with the words found in Romans 10:12, “For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile – the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on Him.”
Blessings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.