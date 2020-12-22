In its second year of U.S. production, the Ford Ranger continues to make sales inroads compared with rival Chevy Colorado in the fiercely contested mid-size truck division.
You may recall the Ranger took an eight-year sabbatical back in 2011 although it has been sold in the global market all along as a work truck.
The Ranger’s strong suit continues to be its potent four-cylinder turbo that develops 270 horsepower with 310 lb.-ft. of torque, giving it a leg up on the competition.
Pros:
Reasonably priced
Attractive styling
Off-road chops
Cons:
Base model lacking
Awkward climate controls
Interior storage space
Ranger’s three trim levels carry over from last year with modest price hikes: XL ($25,605), XLT ($29,655) and Lariat with either a six-foot Super Cab or five-foot crew cab. Our Lariat 4x2 tester based at $35,870 and $41,780 with technology, locking differential and sport appearance package.
The full Ranger lineup gets a durable 10-speed transmission that finds the right gear the first time out unlike some rivals that lack this precision.
We found the engine spirited off the line while it holds an imposing position in highway travel. In our independent testing, the Ranger completed the zero to 60 mile per hour sprint in 7.4 seconds, about average for this segment.
If off-roading or towing up to 7,500-pounds are on your wish list, you can add an Off-Road and Trailer Tow package to the base model to make it all happen.
Included is an electronic locking rear differential at both wheels, simultaneously delivering full off-road traction, off-road tires, suspension tuning, front tow hooks and skid plates.
On pavement, the Ranger delivers a smooth ride with a lofty, sometimes bouncing front suspension. Its solid rear axle with leaf springs is a constant reminder you are driving a pickup.
Appealing to a more urban crowd, Ford is offering an FX2 package this year. It takes the two-wheel-drive truck up a notch with styling cues, off-road rubber, tuned suspension, 8.4 inches of ground clearance and an off-road cluster screen.
The latter will appeal to the senses offering a visual of pitch, roll and yaw in real time as the vehicle moves from side to side, up and down or front to rear. We believe adding four-wheel-drive may outweigh this novelty for the true off-road enthusiast, but it could gain traction.
Cabin amenities are upscale in the Lariat trim with full leather, large touchscreen and easy to reach knobs and switches, ambient lighting, power driver and passenger seats with lumbar adjustment, hotspot modem and remote start. Base model amenities are minimal but can be dressed up with selective options.
Ranger offers an array of driver assistance features including lane departure warning and assist, blind spot monitors with trailer coverage and rear cross traffic alert and emergency braking. We found available adaptive cruise control lacks full stop/start functionality and distant braking at full sensitivity setting was intermittent.
Overall, we like the Ranger and would include it in test drives along with Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, and Toyota Tacoma.
What was reviewed:
2020 Ford Ranger Lariat
Engine: 2.3-liter turbocharged four cylinder 270 hp
EPA rated mileage: 21 city, 26 highway, 23 combined
Assembled: The Ranger is fully assembled at Ford manufacturing facilities in St. Paul, Minnesota. U.S./Canadian parts content - , major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 21 percent; country of origin – engine, Mexico and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Ford Ranger an overall four-star rating with five being the highest. Side impact protection was rated at five stars while frontal crash driver scored a five star and passenger a four-star rating. Rollover protection was rated at three stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the Ranger its highest rating of 'Good" in small and moderate overlap crashworthiness, side, roof strength and head restraints with passenger side small overlap rated as second best “Acceptable”. In crash avoidance and mitigation testing, the Ranger was rated in front crash protection – vehicle to vehicle as “Superior”. vehicle to pedestrian was rated second best “Advanced”.
Warranty: 3 year/36,000 miles bumper to bumper, 5 year/60,000 mile powertrain.
