You’ve seen RAV4’s coming and going on the nation’s highways. It’s long been a favorite with young families looking for a sporty set of wheels with plenty of cargo and room for five.

But wait. There’s a new twist introduced last year with the RAV4 Prime, a plug-in electric hybrid that gets 42 miles of pure electric travel before its hybrid 2.5-liter gasoline hybrid engine takes over and delivers 34 mpg. There’s more too. Our test course easily beat electric estimates, recording 48 miles.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net

