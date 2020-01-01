The Night BeforeNew Year’s Day
‘Twas the night before New Year’s Day
When the house was all noisy and bright.
Not a creature tried to sleep
As they partied and played through the night.
Santa and his Mrs. were invited
To celebrate the coming new year.
They parked the sleigh in the backyard
With plenty of grass for the deer.
Inside, Santa’s elves and some fairies
Were gathered around the boombox
Singing Karaoke and laughing and daring
Each other to be heard for three blocks.
The table was filled with great taste treats –
Cakes, cookies and nutty delights;
Snack foods, chips, pretzels, and cheese dips:
All diets were banished from sight.
As they entered the Clauses greeted each one
They met with a smile and a kiss.
Not a one was a stranger to these two.
They’d given toys to each mister and miss.
A house filled with singing and laughter;
A home filled with good friends and joy,
Awaiting the two guests of honor –
The Old Year and New Year’s Baby Boy.
They’ll celebrate the Old Year’s reign’s ending,
Remembering each month and each day;
The good times and bad, each one adding
To the fullness of life in its way.
They’ll rejoice at the start of the new year
With the Baby in top hat too big.
Who will grow through the year to fill it
With his own ups and downs in his gig.
For each year brings with it some sorrow
And some joy; some hard work and some rest.
The Old Year has seen all the faces
Of Time – from the worst to the best.
The chatter and laughter grows louder
As time for the changeover draws near.
The New Year comes in through the front door
While the Old Year comes in through the rear.
The crowd parts as the two come together.
Father Time takes the hourglass in hand
Preparing to change from the Old Year
To the New Year at Midnight’s command.
All stop singing to join in the countdown –
“10, 9, 8,7,6, 5,4,3,
2 and 1 – Happy New Year!” they shout out
And congratulate the New Year Baby.
The change in command is completed.
The future is his to inspire.
Baby New Year accepts the royal scepter
As the Old Year hobbles off to retire.
Yesterday now is gone – it is history!
Today is full of good cheer.
Tomorrow is waiting – a blank page
To be filled in, so – Happy New Year!
– By Paula Abernathy
Conway Writers Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.