The Night BeforeNew Year’s Day

‘Twas the night before New Year’s Day

When the house was all noisy and bright.

Not a creature tried to sleep

As they partied and played through the night.

Santa and his Mrs. were invited

To celebrate the coming new year.

They parked the sleigh in the backyard

With plenty of grass for the deer.

Inside, Santa’s elves and some fairies

Were gathered around the boombox

Singing Karaoke and laughing and daring

Each other to be heard for three blocks.

The table was filled with great taste treats –

Cakes, cookies and nutty delights;

Snack foods, chips, pretzels, and cheese dips:

All diets were banished from sight.

As they entered the Clauses greeted each one

They met with a smile and a kiss.

Not a one was a stranger to these two.

They’d given toys to each mister and miss.

A house filled with singing and laughter;

A home filled with good friends and joy,

Awaiting the two guests of honor –

The Old Year and New Year’s Baby Boy.

They’ll celebrate the Old Year’s reign’s ending,

Remembering each month and each day;

The good times and bad, each one adding

To the fullness of life in its way.

They’ll rejoice at the start of the new year

With the Baby in top hat too big.

Who will grow through the year to fill it

With his own ups and downs in his gig.

For each year brings with it some sorrow

And some joy; some hard work and some rest.

The Old Year has seen all the faces

Of Time – from the worst to the best.

The chatter and laughter grows louder

As time for the changeover draws near.

The New Year comes in through the front door

While the Old Year comes in through the rear.

The crowd parts as the two come together.

Father Time takes the hourglass in hand

Preparing to change from the Old Year

To the New Year at Midnight’s command.

All stop singing to join in the countdown –

“10, 9, 8,7,6, 5,4,3,

2 and 1 – Happy New Year!” they shout out

And congratulate the New Year Baby.

The change in command is completed.

The future is his to inspire.

Baby New Year accepts the royal scepter

As the Old Year hobbles off to retire.

Yesterday now is gone – it is history!

Today is full of good cheer.

Tomorrow is waiting – a blank page

To be filled in, so – Happy New Year!

– By Paula Abernathy

Conway Writers Group

