New Year’s Resolutions
Another January’s here,
Another year of wasted days.
I’ve got to get my rump in gear.
I somehow have to change my ways.
I’ve made a list of resolutions
That calls for sacrifice and sweat,
I hope these plans are good solutions
To my not being perfect yet.
I can’t let food just drive me wild.
I’ll try a mid-day eating break.
I had to tell a crying child
“I’ll buy ANOTHER birthday cake.”
I WILL get skinny as a rail.
When I sit down, my chairs say “Ouch!”
I thought somebody stole my scale,
But it had sneaked behind the couch.
I’ll just watch public television,
And just the shows with learned sages.
I’ll read great books for erudition,
Not magazines for fold-out pages.
I’ll dress with style and class each day
And give the girls I see a thrill.
No longer will my clothing say
Salvation Army and Goodwill.
I’ll clean my house so well the floors
Are free of watermelon rinds,
And there’s no blocking of the doors
By Rover’s half-chewed roadkill finds.
Humility will be my guide.
My vanity will have no place.
My rear-view mirrors when I ride
Will show the traffic, not my face.
I’ll learn to cook some special dish,
For what we eat is said to matter.
I’m thinking it should be delish,
Like maybe pork rinds fried in batter.
I plan to, each month, learn a word
That I have never used before,
A word my friends have never heard,
Perhaps two syllables or more.
I plan to learn to play a tune,
Like great musicians I have seen.
And I can see a concert soon –
Two hours of just my tambourine.
The Nine Commandments I’ll obey,
Just leaving out the one I hate.
I have to do some things my way.
My neighbor’s wife is covet-bait.
I’ll go to writers’ meetings often
And get some confidence and luck.
That is, if their opinions soften.
So far, they say my poems suck.
With each new year, I must confess,
I’ve tried these things and I’d backslide.
But I’d be even more a mess
If I had never even tried.
– By Mike Bass
Conway Writers Group
