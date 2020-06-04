COVID-19 Reckless Abandon
We know the result when the starter fires a gun
At the Olympics – racers are eager to run.
In mere seconds, athletes cover 100 yards,
Gasp for breath, and watch for the judges’ number cards.
Runners know their sport requires an all-out effort.
Their coaches advise: “Make a strong initial spurt!”
The winner’s margin may be a nanosecond;
Good for a medal and acclaim as a legend.
Sport often echoes life. A lesson could be learned
By “runners” who were checked by the virus; all yearned
For a “starting gun” – to drive, shop, eat out, and run
Away from housebound rules with reckless abandon.
“Street traffic is up! Going out is now OK!”
Some will forget what they told us: “Go home and stay!”
With risky actions, some may flaunt their liberty
And say, “Leaving my house isn’t a felony!”
Would justice be served – if people who were reckless
Acquired the virus and then put in a fortress?
The no-nonsense doctors in charge heed lock-down rules
And keep keys secure – as if they were crown jewels.
Protecting others (no matter the discontent
Of those who can’t or won’t behave and want to vent),
Is a higher goal for public health. Let’s affirm
Stay-safe rules, take precautions, and don’t whine or squirm
When we’re challenged to do the right thing for a while.
This pandemic will subside. We’ll emerge in style,
And then regard this “inconvenient sacrifice”
As a lesson: For the sake of all, pay the price.
