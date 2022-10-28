May this little Pumpkin Head
Updated: October 29, 2022 @ 1:19 am
May this little Pumpkin Head
That I’ve made for you
Never see you lonely
And never see you blue.
‘Cause Pumpkin Heads have feelings too,
Just as deep as yours or mine.
They can tell when something is wrong,
Whether night or day or anytime.
So, knowing this, remember:
A Pumpkin Head is a very special thing.
Happiness is all it ever wants to bring.
A spark of love is all it needs to find,
In a special person’s heart, soul or mind.
So, light the spark of love in it,
So that its countenance may shine and glow.
And set it in a window,
So that all the world may know.
– Richard Sharrock
