COVID-19 Phase Two
On Monday, our state opened restaurants and shops
But with limits. Some want to pull out all the stops
And regard this as a “Get out of Jail Free” card.
“Go ahead and splurge. Eat and shop with no holds barred!”
Wearing masks is recommended; some will comply.
But not all. There are those who prefer to deny
The presence of health risks to themselves and others.
“I’m not sick. A mask is useless and it smothers!”
The second wave of the virus may include those
Who failed to regularly cover their mouth and nose.
Also, those who wouldn’t bother to wash their hands.
They let social distancing fail; ignored demands.
With travel restrictions loosened, some will travel
To grandma – so family ties won’t unravel.
Not thinking that she’s in a vulnerable group;
They might spread the virus, and she might not recoup.
Johnny, a young shortstop, wants to play with his team
And compete as champions. Little League would seem
A reward for good efforts, practice, and some luck.
They might bring home a trophy stashed in the team’s truck.
Although that ballpark would be closed to baseball fans,
TV sports coverage would show their coach’s plans
For a nimble defense, always on full alert.
Their pitcher gets strike-outs, but he’s an introvert!
College football teams want looser rules that relax
Seating limits, so tickets can be sold at max.
However, thoughtful team boosters may realize
Sitting with thousands of fans may not be health-wise.
“Phases toward Normalcy” seemed like a good sound bite
As news. Applying rules is like flying a kite:
“The higher it goes, the harder to keep control.”
Any sixth grader knows that’s a difficult goal.
When too many folks take the virus for granted
And dash out quickly, the result may be slanted
To a regrettable return to ”Phase Zero.”
Take it easy! This is no time to be gung-ho.
