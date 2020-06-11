COVID-19 It’s Not Over ‘til It’s Over
Like young school kids let loose from their classrooms each day
For recess, quarantined folks may escape to “play.”
Given a signal of relaxed social limits, their urge to roam free may start a dash through exits.
Joyce’s plan leads to Walmart to shop in the aisle
Where sanitizer and Charmin are back in style.
Tom goes to the bakery for donuts and bread.
George heads to Baskin-Robbins for ice cream instead.
Wendy opts to visit the butcher shop for meat.
She’s a practical woman preparing to greet
Family and friends for a hefty home-cooked meal;
Switching from a drive-up window suppertime deal.
Alice is too spontaneous for her own good.
She shops for wine, cheeses, and crackers so she could
Hold a party on her patio for her friends.
She won’t mention “masks” on invitations she sends.
Fred interpreted the “handwriting on the wall”
To mean the end time is coming with doom for all
Not prepared to survive future viral attacks.
He’ll pick nuts and berries as survival food snacks.
Trixie looks for fun. Local bars are now open.
She seeks companions who will follow the slogan
On her T-shirt: “Buy me drinks, sit, and talk to me!”
She flirts ‘til closing time and hopes they’re virus-free.
William takes his family to the local park.
He says it’s a good place but goes home before dark.
Mom wipes the playground slide ‘til its surface is clean.
Swings too; sanitizing all the gear at the scene.
Ronald, watching TV at home, a cautious one,
Won’t risk going outdoors. He knows, “It’s not yet done.”
He’ll emerge from the pandemic better informed
Than others; glad he played by the rules and conformed.
Lois applies her life-long needlecrafting skill
To a helpful project, many orders to fill; making face masks for kids with her artful design.
They’d gladly wear them so the virus would decline.
Cautious health officials can’t now predict how long
The virus may be active, persistent, and strong.
“Better safe than sorry!” That’s the point they suggest
All should follow. “Consistent compliance is best.”
Sixth graders may be exemplars – doing it right
With thorough hand washing, an encouraging sight.
The next generation will be virus-aware
And meet the next wave without a TV-hyped scare.
