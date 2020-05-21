All You Can Be
(A Commander Speaks to the Weary and the Brave)
They said to “be all you can be,”
And those were empty words to me.
But now I know just what they meant.
It’s something you men represent.
You all did what you had to do.
I’m proud of every one of you.
We have this momentary chance
To contemplate our circumstance,
So look around at all the others
And realize that we’re all brothers,
Connected in this time and space
By love for that now-distant place
Where we learned love and faith and sin,
And we were safe to grow to men,
Men dedicated and prepared
For duty when we’re tired and scared.
Tonight, let’s drink to love and duty,
And toast our lives, and all the beauty
That life has shown us in our quest
To do what’s right, to do what’s best.
Let’s toast that place – the world we knew,
That always nurtured me and you
With air to fill our hardy lungs,
And tastes to thrill our lips and tongues,
And wild adventures that we found,
And beauty that was all around.
Let’s sing a song about the joy
Of boy meets girl and girl meets boy,
And babies sprung upon the Earth –
Each life, like yours, of soaring worth.
Let’s drink to camaraderie
And every perfect oddity
That drew you to your closest chum,
Who’ll stick with you till Kingdom Come,
And do whatever is a must,
And even die for what is just
And right, and for the greater good,
Because his heart tells him he should.
Let’s give our coffee cups a clink
To comrades who aren’t here to drink;
And then let’s yell, “Bravo! Bravo!”
For those we never got to know –
The many fellow stalwart chaps
For whom a bugle sounded “Taps.”
Let’s cheer three cheers for life and breath,
And drink to youth and righteous death,
To causes that are worth the war,
To knowing what we’re fighting for.
Let’s toast the loves we leave forlorn,
As we hurt too to know they’ll mourn.
They’ll understand in all their sorrow
The fight we have to face tomorrow.
Their love for you will never perish.
So drink once more to all you cherish,
For all we are and all we’ve been
Is nothing if it doesn’t end;
For brevity gives life the flavor
We so intensely taste and savor.
So on this dark, portentous day,
There’s little that you need to say,
Because we know each other’s thought
In this milieu that war has wrought.
But let goodbyes be said tonight.
Come morning, we fight Freedom’s fight.
To die so others can be free
Is being all that you can be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.