All You Can Be

(A Commander Speaks to the Weary and the Brave)

They said to “be all you can be,”

And those were empty words to me.

But now I know just what they meant.

It’s something you men represent.

You all did what you had to do.

I’m proud of every one of you.

We have this momentary chance

To contemplate our circumstance,

So look around at all the others

And realize that we’re all brothers,

Connected in this time and space

By love for that now-distant place

Where we learned love and faith and sin,

And we were safe to grow to men,

Men dedicated and prepared

For duty when we’re tired and scared.

Tonight, let’s drink to love and duty,

And toast our lives, and all the beauty

That life has shown us in our quest

To do what’s right, to do what’s best.

Let’s toast that place – the world we knew,

That always nurtured me and you

With air to fill our hardy lungs,

And tastes to thrill our lips and tongues,

And wild adventures that we found,

And beauty that was all around.

Let’s sing a song about the joy

Of boy meets girl and girl meets boy,

And babies sprung upon the Earth –

Each life, like yours, of soaring worth.

Let’s drink to camaraderie

And every perfect oddity

That drew you to your closest chum,

Who’ll stick with you till Kingdom Come,

And do whatever is a must,

And even die for what is just

And right, and for the greater good,

Because his heart tells him he should.

Let’s give our coffee cups a clink

To comrades who aren’t here to drink;

And then let’s yell, “Bravo! Bravo!”

For those we never got to know –

The many fellow stalwart chaps

For whom a bugle sounded “Taps.”

Let’s cheer three cheers for life and breath,

And drink to youth and righteous death,

To causes that are worth the war,

To knowing what we’re fighting for.

Let’s toast the loves we leave forlorn,

As we hurt too to know they’ll mourn.

They’ll understand in all their sorrow

The fight we have to face tomorrow.

Their love for you will never perish.

So drink once more to all you cherish,

For all we are and all we’ve been

Is nothing if it doesn’t end;

For brevity gives life the flavor

We so intensely taste and savor.

So on this dark, portentous day,

There’s little that you need to say,

Because we know each other’s thought

In this milieu that war has wrought.

But let goodbyes be said tonight.

Come morning, we fight Freedom’s fight.

To die so others can be free

Is being all that you can be.

