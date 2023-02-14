A love letter
Dearest Barbara (Babe),
Falling in love with you and staying in love with you was the easiest thing that I ever done or will do.
From the first time I saw you, when I smiled and waved to you, a little flame was in my heart.
That flame only got bigger each time I saw you until my heart was full of love for you. My heart is still full of love for you.
I loved you then, I love you still, always have and I always will.
You have been at my side on our walk through life. You are one in a million and the only one for me.
Forever my darling, my love will be only for you.
Roses love sunshine and violets love dew, angels in heaven know I love you, know I love you babe, know I love you. Angels in heaven know I love you.
When we leave this life and enter into heaven, I want to take your hand and stroll over heaven with you until the 12th of Never, if God will let us.
Happy Valentine’s Day and Happy 50th anniversary.
I love you with all of my heart.
Frank
