COVID-19 satire: Revving-up for Shopping
Relaxing some restrictions may be coming soon.
Home-bound folks are preparing to start-up at noon
On the declared day – like a NASCAR grand prix race.
All in line behind a Mustang that sets the pace.
Drivers have memorized their route – where to finish:
Walmart, Kroger, Burger King; none will diminish
Their effort to get there first; cooped up for too long.
“Pedal to the metal!” – that’s the theme to their song.
Gloria is the starting gal with the green flag
Held high; she counts down the seconds. No one will lag
Off the starting line to do long-pent-up errands:
TP rolls, Lysol, fast food, coupons for refunds.
“Three, two, one – and they’re off!” SUVs in the lead.
Each bound for their favored spot; traffic paid no heed.
Winners grabbed goodies and texted friends by e-mail,
“Some wanted MY item. I got it! And on sale!”
Cops were poised for this reckless racing around town.
With citation books ready, they showed a grim frown
To all speeders. No lame excuses accepted.
Fines brought cash to the city. Judges rejected
The appeals of the racers who felt justified
Scrambling for food. They complained, “We can’t be denied!”
Some paid stiff fines and left the courtroom in disgust.
“Justice IS blind! Shopping’s no crime. Who can we trust?”
The blunt advice shared by lawyers with their clients:
“Order online. Let Kroger drivers face judgments.”
TV newscasters cautioned the impatient ones:
“Shop SLOWLY like before, no overreactions.”
As store shelves get re-stocked, purchase pressure declines.
No need for speed for household stuff. Make no headlines!
When this virus subsides, we’ll get back to normal.
Our shopping behavior may then be less shameful.
