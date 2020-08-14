COVID-19 Satire: Human Nature 101
Leaders hoped people would follow guidelines when told
About the virus, then purchase masks where they’re sold.
Human nature may defeat good sense about health;
Some types of people won’t abide by rules through stealth.
“Reckless Resistors” don’t care about well-being
For themselves or others; flaunt what they’re seeing
As “fake news” – a deep state plot to limit their right
To do as they damn well please. They’re ready to fight.
“Passive Resistors” don’t want to participate
In any government program that seems too late
In coming to do much good; and it’s a nuisance.
“One less mask won’t matter,” explains their insolence.
“Rural Resistors” won’t comply with a city.
“They ought to conform, but not me!” There’s no pity
In counties that have few cases, so folks postpone
Action until the threat is real with news by phone.
“Anarchist Resistors” will stir up defiance as a tool for their hidden cause:
“End compliance with government mandates as needless incursions
On liberty and freedom. No more afflictions!”
What’s needed is a viral strain that will infect
Only resistors whose behavior is suspect
For not wearing masks. They’d get that virus instead
And learn the consequences. Soon they’d all be dead.
The pandemic will end when all use protection.
Mask-wearers avoid the virus – no infection.
Masks are cheaper than new vaccines that cost billions,
And there’s no proof yet that they might work for millions.
