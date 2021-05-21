Brave in Battle
A poem by Mike Bass
Men share a thought they dare not say they think -
A wondering in good men everywhere -
A quiet question that’s a secret link -
A cross they don’t know all the others bear.
“Would I be brave in battle?” each man asks,
“Would I fight on or cave in to emotion?
Would I be so devoted to my tasks
I’d give my last full measure of devotion?”
Most men believe that they’re the hero kind.
I think I’d give my life for Uncle Sam;
But sometimes secret questions haunt the mind.
Am I the man I like to think I am?
My soldier days are well remembered still.
They’re full of pride, without a touch of shame.
But no one ever shot at me to kill,
And I was never forced to do the same.
So many men have stared Death in the eyes
And, disregarding fear, they fought with fury.
Their proof of courage was their secret prize.
They proved it to their toughest judge and jury.
They left the quiet question far behind,
And those who lived are thankful for each breath.
Now, in the Hall of Glory in my mind,
I honor those who faced their fear and Death.
