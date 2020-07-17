The Great Physician
There is a Great Physician
That will stand by your side today
He walks those hospital halls
Where in your confinement, you stay.
He sees, understands and knows every patient
And their illnesses touch His heart
For Jesus is touched by our every infirmity
And His love and grace will not depart.
He is a kind and compassionate Physician
The Supplier of those things we need
In pity, He looks down upon his children
And in mercy for us He intercedes.
Easing our pain and sorrow – drying out tears
The Great Physician is always near
With never a sigh or cry escaping His ears
Claming doubts and allaying fears.
And today, He is walking those hospital halls
24/7 he is “on call”
Upholding those who might faint or fall
When grief overwhelms and troubles befall.
Tenderly, lovingly over us
A vigil He doth diligently keep
Walking those halls, occupying those lonely corridors
So His dearness can rest and sleep.
The healing touch of His loving hands
And His all-sufficient grace
Are enough for whatever trials
In life that we are called upon to face.
Remember no trial will be
Too great that we are called upon to bear
For there is “balm in Gilead”
For the Great Physician is there.
So pour out your heart and soul to Him
No true harm or evil can ever befall
Not when Christ is there with you
Walking those hospital halls.
For the saved, heaven lies at the end of the way
And Jesus is as near as the whisper of a prayer
He’s taken up residency at the hospital
Just because He knows “you” are there.
Friend, if Jesus is not yet your savior
He can be your savior today
Just repent of your sins, have faith and believe upon Him
And receive Him while He is passing “your way.”
The Lady
The Lady stands quiet,
Regal and proud.
She speaks not softly
Nor aloud.
Her very presence is
Quite enough.
No guarantees of easy or tough
A sight to behold for
Folks from afar.
Her torch as beckoning
As the wisemen’s star.
She represents Freedom
For you and me.
Lady of our Land,
The Statue of Liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.