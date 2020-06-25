Accent on the positive
A remarkable man was Bartholomew Bates, for he always displayed only positive traits.
As a lad his good deeds were both timely and frequent,
And throughout his youth he was upright and linquent.
In outward appearance he always was kempt,
And positive dreams were all that he dreamt.
His neighbors saw him as both Kindly and sensible,
And were sure his demeanor was very prehensible.
His office and home were quite neat and well kept.
And each day on the job he was definitely ept.
His whole life was marked by richness and fullness.
And finally he perished of terminal dullness.
