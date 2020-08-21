Hope
Hope has the sweetest voice,
and it never sings out of tune.
It brightens every corner,
where it resides in the room.
It sings in the sunshine,
but, it sings in the darkness, too.
For it lives by faith and not by sight, and believes the skies will turn into blue.
Even in inclement weather,
you can hear its note of cheer.
For it holds the power
to draw heaven ever near.
And when the labor before us is great,
it answers with a hearty “yes!”
It remains undaunted by the task,
and is always a welcomed guest.
Hope sits and sings its heart out,
even when it must sing a solitary song.
And in this world we live in,
we need its beacon to shine brightly on.
As long as we are joined to this land of the living,
we can possess this thing called hope.
For hope can dispel the darkest clouds, for when there is hope, we can cope.
If you do not yet know Jesus as your personal savior,
you can have God’s hope within your soul.
For God’s hope is eternal,
and God’s peace shall fill your heart to overflow.
