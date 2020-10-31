The following is a sample of Halloween poems submitted by readers.

Not Afraid

By Mike Bass

Conway Writers Group

I’m not afraid of anything. That goes for Halloween,

And for that dimly glowing, ugly pumpkin by the door.

I know the dead are gone for good, and ghosts are never seen,

And nothing’s in my closet that I haven’t seen before.

I’m now too big a boy to think a zombie running free

When trick-or-treating’s over could be underneath my bed.

The graveyard ghouls I’ve heard about could never frighten me.

They don’t exist, and if they did, they’d only eat the dead.

I’m not afraid of werewolves, even though the moon is full,

And even though I thought I heard some howling in the night.

And I know tales of humans who can turn to bats is bull.

I’m not afraid. My chill is from the cold and not from fright.

Those clouds that look like bats from Hell as they make their escape

Don’t make me think this Halloween could suddenly go bad.

But everyone’s not brave like me, as shadows change their shape.

I’m going to my parents’ room to comfort Mom and Dad.

Pumpkin Head

By Richard Sharrock

May this little Pumpkin Head

that I’ve made for you

Never see you lonely,

and never see you blue.

Cause Pumpkin Heads have feelings too

Just as deep as yours or mine.

They can tell when something’s wrong

Whether night, day or anytime.

So, knowing this, remember

A Pumpkin Head is a very special thing

Happiness is all it ever wants to bring.

A spark of love is all it needs to find

In a special person’s heart, soul or mind.

So light the spark of love in it,

So that its countenance may shine and glow.

And set it in a window

That all the world may know.

