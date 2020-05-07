The Song of Conway
A roaring train runs right through downtown Conway, Arkansas.
Its plaintive howl is long and loud and glorious and raw.
Concatenated boxcars make the train extremely long,
So long the traffic stops and sits and listens to its song.
And it’s the Song of Conway, with its roar and chug and hiss,
As soothing and as welcome as a mother’s hug and kiss.
The penetrating bellow can be heard for miles around,
And till the train is gone, it drowns out every other sound.
The college town of Conway brims with energy and youth.
The city is the Southern center for the search for truth.
It’s growing and it’s changing, but preserving its old soul,
And several times a day, it stops to hear a freight train roll.
Downtown there is a park which has a stage and picnic lawn.
And every year a festival called “Toad Suck Daze” goes on.
On holidays the park attracts a crowd of every age
And trains roll through just 15 yards or so from center stage.
The folks in Conway, Arkansas, look on their town and smile.
They love the Norman Rockwell life and Huckleberry style.
They feel a sense of love and pride when trains go down the line.
And sing the Song of Conway with a loud and plangent whine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.