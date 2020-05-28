COVID-19 Hope for a Hollywood Ending

The cliff-hanger ending of this current ordeal

Could be like a movie – where help came on appeal

To the Cavalry that showed up at the right time!

Soldiers rescued pioneers, who wanted to climb

Up the mountain passes of the high Sierra

Then down to the gold fields in California.

But in our time, appeals go to all labs worldwide

For a new vaccine from which this virus can’t hide.

Today’s “troops,” not U.S. soldiers riding horses,

Are medical experts, schooled by the right courses

Learned at universities where viral secrets

Were shared through team efforts with other young zealots.

With new projects aimed at this microscopic foe,

Surely they’ll soon find an effective route to go.

That anti-viral path is a counterattack.

They’d wipe out this virus so it never comes back!

Lab heroes won’t get medals (like soldiers out west).

Instead, they’ll get future research grants – that’s the best

Way to advance science and keep all of us well.

Top scientists could explain it through “show-and-tell.”

They changed the course of history by turning back

This apocalyptic infection – an attack

As real as an army hell-bent on destruction

Of humankind. No compassion. No exception.

From this viral episode, we should learn (at last)

Who deserves honor. Let’s rethink our recent past,

Then celebrate those who conquered our worst nightmares;

Not celebrities, sports jocks, and billionaires.

