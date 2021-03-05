Hello everyone! 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 states, “Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope. We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. According to the Lord’s own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so, we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage each other with these words. “
I know some of you are tired of me talking about the coming of the Lord, but it is best that you know that one day He is truly coming back. There will come a day when people all over the world will ask and wonder, “where did they go, they were just standing in front of me, walking beside me.” Then they will ask, “what is going on?” Jesus tells us what is going to happen before it takes place. That is why we should read God’s word and believe just what it says. 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 states, “For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so, we will be with the Lord forever.” I Corinthians 15:51-52 tells us, “Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound and the dead will be raised imperishable and will be changed.
For those of you who are wondering what I am writing about, it is called the rapture, and it will take place. Brothers and Sisters when Jesus returns, He is coming back for those who made Him their Lord and Savior. He is coming back for those who have repented of their sins, those who love Him and obey Him. In other words, Christians all over the world will disappear from the face of the earth. Those who are left behind will be looking for the Christians who have been caught up with Jesus; but they will not be found, because Jesus has called them home to be with Him. It will be a sad time for those who are left behind, Jesus is not only taking His people back with Him, He is going to take His Spirit, the Holy Spirt with Him also. Now when the Holy Spirit is not around, there will be chaos all over the world. People will do any and everything they desire, somewhat as is it is today, but worse.
I pray that you will make Jesus your Lord and Savior. I would like to ask you, “what is more important, being left behind on this earth or going back with Jesus when He takes His people back to heaven with Him?” Make up your mind today. Remember God wants you in heaven with Him. Do you want to be saved? If so, Ask Jesus into your heart, repent of your sins confess your belief that Jesus died and rose for your sins and is now seated at the right hand of God.
Brothers and Sisters, Jesus is the only way to heaven. John 14:6 tells us that Jesus is the way the truth and the life. No man gets to the father but by Him. Brothers and sisters you do not want to miss Him when He returns. Once again, Jesus is coming back. I do not know the year, month, day, hour, minute or second He will return but I do know He will return. It is not for us to know when, but for us to be ready at His return. Do not wait too late to get right with Jesus, do it now, while there is still breath in your body. Never forget Jesus loves you, that is why He died and rose again so we can live with Him forever in eternity.
So it is, it is so!
