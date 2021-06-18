Hello everyone!
On this June 20th we will join with countless sons and daughters across this country to commemorate and celebrate Father’s Day 2021. Some will eagerly celebrate because their fathers have been shining examples of what it means to be a nurturing and loving parent. While others will reluctantly pause to acknowledge the male, who gave them life. So, whether you have a great father or simply a sperm donor, I want to share with you three characteristics of Real Men.
The first characteristic of real men is they lead by example. 1 Timothy 4:12 declares, “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity.” Setting the example, in my opinion, means modeling the behavior you want to see your children display. Therefore, real men model how to talk to people. Real men reframe from name calling, personal attacks, and having a condescending tone. Real men also model what it looks like to make your family your top priority. When a real man is spending time with his children, he is fully engaged in the process. He voluntarily puts his phone way, he makes eye contact, and he listens intently to what they have to say. Real Men always lead by example.
The second characteristic of real men is they provide for their children. 1 Timothy 5:8 says it in this manner, “Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.” Truthfully speaking, children are expensive. When you consider diapers, food, clothing, childcare, doctors bills, lessons, sports, camps, cars, college, weddings, and a great host of other expenses. I think we as parents would all agree that parenting can absolutely deplete your financial resources. However, real men are more than willing to spend less on themselves in order to spend more on their child. Real men are also willing to take on multiple jobs to make sure their family’s needs are met. Real men will always find a way to provide for their children.
The third characteristic of real men is they love God. I think Joshua 24:15 sums it up best, “… as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD.” Real men believe in the importance of establishing a spiritual foundation for their children to follow. They believe in making sure their families are actively involved in a Bible believing church. Real mean will always make time to pray for their children and teach their families the principles of God’s word. Real men would never leave the spiritual leadership of their family solely in the hands of someone else. Real men love God!
Yes, on this Sunday, many sons and daughters from across this country will commemorate and celebrate Father’s Day 2021. During this celebratory time, let us remember that Real Men lead by example, provide for their children, and love God. I leave you today with the sobering words of Psalm 127:3-4, Children are a heritage from the LORD, offspring a reward from Him. (4) Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth.”
Blessings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.