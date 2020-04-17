Are you saved? Do you belong to Jesus? Be bold in your witness for Christ. What I tell you about Heaven and Hell is real and keep your eyes on Jesus!
It’s up to you, you can choose to follow Jesus or choose to follow Satan. I’ve heard people say that money can buy them everything they need in life and that’s true to a certain point. But how many of you know that there are three things that money can’t buy you?
1. True Love
2. Heaven
3. Salvation
These three things come from Jesus. Yes, we need money to buy things we need in life and I’m not telling you that money is wrong or that being rich is a sin like some people think. I’m here to let you know that it is not, after all God gave it to us so that we can take care of things down here on earth and He also gave us the power to get rich.
Believe it or not, all the money belongs to Him anyway. Now back to the subject that God has placed on my heart: Real place, real people and real eternity are real things. Heaven and hell are real, we are real people, and there is going to be a real place that the real us (your soul) is going to spend eternity when we die. I know some of you get tried of me talking about death and where you are going when you die. I want you to understand that I’m not trying to put you down or saying that you are going to die right now. But I just want you to know that eternity is a real place where your soul is going when you die and there are only two places: Heaven or hell. Luke 12:19 says: “And I’ll sit back and say to myself, “My friend, you have enough stored away for years to come. Now take it easy! Eat, drink, and be merry!” Matthew 10:28 says: “Don’t be afraid of those who want to kill your body; they cannot touch your soul. Fear only God, who can destroy both soul and body in hell.” Matthew 16:26 says: “And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul? Is anything worth more than your soul?” I understand that salvation is more than just getting into Heaven. Jesus died also that we may be healed in our bodies, He died so that we may prosper in our lives, He died that we may overcome this world’s system and He also died that we may love one another just as He loves us. All that is part of salvation also. I know that talking about death makes some people uncomfortable, especially if they don’t know Christ.
You see this man, Christ, is the only way to Heaven, if we choose to go to Heaven. It’s not your money, it’s not your works, it’s not just being in Church every time the door opens, it is about putting your faith and your trust in Jesus. Many have and are dying today without Christ in their life before they leave this earth You see, I know that is why God placed us here on this earth, so that we can be a witness for Jesus and to let others know our life down here on earth will come to an end sooner or later. Now, are you ready? Don’t take Jesus for granted. Stop playing around with Him. Don’t get me wrong, you can play around with life for so long and wait too late to give your life to Jesus and miss out on Heaven. You have that opportunity right now to surrender to God. Stop trying to do things your way and start doing things Gods way.
Do it today this very minute. Because each and every day someone is leaving this earth, dying if I might say, gone on to spend their eternal life either in Heaven or in Hell. Before you breathe your last breath on this earth, make sure you have made peace with God. If not, you will never get another chance to do so. It’s not hard to make peace with God. Just say: “Father, I am a sinner in need of a savior. I ask You today to save me from my sins. I believe that Jesus is Your one and only begotten Son and that He died on the cross for my sins. I believe He rose three days later and is sitting beside You on Your throne waiting to come back. Jesus, I thank You for dying on the cross for my sins and I thank You for saving me, I trust You and I put my life in Your hands. Come into my heart, and I make You My Savior. SO IT IS, IT IS SO... IN JESUS NAME, AMEN
