I so enjoy driving and reading the messages we see on different church marquis. In fact, I shared with you that one day I hope to even write a sermon based on the different messages I have seen while driving. This week our quote is going to come from a couple of these messages.
#1. Ch__Ch, what is missing? The answer of course is U.R.
#2. Seven days without Jesus in your life will make one weak.
As a lay pastor, I see so many of the many blessings we get in our lives when we share worship with others. Worship provides many, many blessings and it is my hope with you in this week’s article to share some of those with you.
This past month, our sunday school teacher, Don Bingham, gave each of us a handout that was titled, “A few of the many reasons to worship our Lord.” His handout included 31 reasons, but for our article I have chosen 10 of these to share and discuss with you. Please know that I share this with the greatest of love and respect, and sincerely hope that all of you find strength in your weekly worship services at your church. But, if by chance, this is not the case for you, then maybe this will remind of you some of the reasons why it is beneficial for you to spend time in worship with our Lord.
He is holy. God is indeed holy, sinless and your loving father.
He is the giver of life. You – all of you, everything that is part of you and is you – is provided to you by God. You would not breathe without his help. You exist because he loves you, and all that happens to you is in his hands.
He is the source of all creativity and beauty. That amazing sunrise or sunset you saw just the other day, it came from God. The rainbow that made you pause and say, wow, look how beautiful – yep, it too came from God. The technology I am using to write this very letter, came from ... of course, God.
He is worthy. I mean seriously, God’s love for you is far beyond our understanding. In fact, theologian Martin Luther is quoted as saying that our thoughts of God are simply, way too human. Try explaining the internet to an ant is like trying to explain to us the magnitude and depth of God’s worthiness.
He is the great provider. Yes, he provides for us at all times 24/7.
He does all things well. Recall my quote from first and last week – God doesn’t change what you see in the mirror, he changes how you see what you see. Well, this is because God does all things well, and that my friends includes you.
He lifts up the downcast. Want personal hands on proof of this? Go to Renewal Ranch and talk to the men there who are broken, downcast and beaten by Satan when they arrive, but are lifted up the moment they commit their lives to God. I see it all the time, and it is simply an amazing event to see.
He is awesome. Really, creator of all there is, awesome probably doesn’t complete the sentence for God.
He is life abundant. Living your life with God in it, simply is the most peaceful way to live. He abundantly loves you, cares for you and provides for you.
He is the mender of broken hearts. Oh my, who among us has never had a broken heart? It seems there is no age that can avoid this in their lives, but here is the great news: God is in the mending business and will indeed mend your broken heart. Just lay it all out for him and see how he patches you right up.
Well, as I stated earlier, Bingham provided 31 reasons to worship our lord and I have selected some for you in this article. You know, I believe in life we all worship something – truly, worship something everyday. Worship by definition is the feeling or expression of reverence and adoration. When you choose to worship personally and corporately with God, you are giving your life over to the one who, well, created you, loves you, cares for you, provides for you, longs to be near you and hurts for you when you hurt.
In all the brokenness we have in our lives, might we today find the time to spend in worship with God, and in doing so feel his warm embrace. Then when you see the sign that says CH__Ch, what is missing, you will know that it is not you. Plus, you’ll find yourself strengthened weekly because you will have not gone seven days without Jesus. Until next week.
