Graph

To see the link between recessions and unemployment rates, consider this graph, which depicts recessions with a shaded area. The recessions in this graph were identified by the panel of experts.

 Submitted photo

In the run up to the last election, Democrats and Republicans debated whether the economy was in a recession. To be fair, economists use more than one definition to describe a recession, so there is room for disagreement. By one definition, a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. By the other definition, it is a period of time that exhibits a significant slowdown in economic activity, as determined by a panel of experts at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Despite the competing definitions, at first glance, it may seem puzzling that politicians cared so much about the definition of a word. But a closer, more-detailed look will explain why politicians got into this debate.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.