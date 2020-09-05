We all have been a recipient of life’s curve balls, but when life’s lemons affect our finances, that can be a different challenge.
In some instances, the hit to our wallets may come in the form of major home or car repairs, medical bills, a natural disaster – or other unexpected costs. In some instances, the financial effects may be longer lasting, possibly resulting from an economic downturn, job loss or another scenario that requires you to draw from savings, retirement or other financial accounts until you can regain some positive cash flow.
Once you recover from the crisis, so must your finances. Rebuilding them takes time and an unwavering commitment. After all, that’s how you were able to build them in the first place.
Saving is a habit. In good times, try to commit to saving extra. When times are lean, or you’re rebuilding your finances, budget for whatever you can set aside – but be sure to set aside some amount of your income with every paycheck. Small contributions to savings and an emergency fund add up, and you can increase those deposits as your finances regain stability.
Contribute to a separate savings account and an emergency fund. Pay yourself, first, by setting up auto deposit from your paycheck.
Find extra money to rebuild your savings and emergency funds more quickly by assessing where you can cut expenses. That may mean electing to make gourmet coffee at home rather than being served in a drive-thru, or laundering work clothes at home, or cutting the dining and entertainment budget drastically the next six months to a year. None of those cutbacks have to be permanent, but diverting the money spent on products or services you can suspend will help build those savings accounts much more quickly.
If your budget is already as lean as it can be and there’s no place to “find” additional savings, consider the option to “make” extra money. A part-time job a couple of days a week can be manageable, and many companies offer part-time opportunities that are remote, so you can conduct work from that second job from home. Even if a regular part-time job isn’t a possibility, occasional babysitting, house-sitting or cleaning, dog-sitting or other similar gigs are an added boost to your savings.
As always, earmark any tax refunds, raises or bonuses you receive for your savings and emergency funds. With every additional effort and contribution, your rebuilding process will be more fruitful.
If your financial setback involves a career crisis, be sure to contact your bank and creditors immediately in case they are able to defer payments or help in another way. Once you have successfully secured employment again, update your budget and begin direct contributions to your savings and emergency funds, even if the initial deposits are smaller. You can re-budget and increase contributions at any time.
The recommended savings goal is to have six months of living expenses in your emergency funds. As many people have experienced, money for an emergency will come out of this fund more quickly than it goes in it. On that note, remember that savings and emergency funds are not a borrowing option for special purchases, they should be used solely for a financial crisis.
It’s critical to begin the rebuilding process as soon as possible, because these accounts are our safety net. And, there could be another instance where we need to rely on them – sooner rather than later.
