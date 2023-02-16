There are few things in this life that hurt more than being rejected. Rejection, if not handled correctly, can chip away at both our self-confidence and our self-esteem. Rejection is often defined as, “Being dismissed as inadequate, inappropriate or not to one’s taste.” Rejection basically suggests to us, I do not approve. I do not approve of you. I do not approve of what you are doing. Today, I want to share three truths to remember when you experience rejection.
First, you must know that people do not always want your help. People reject sound advice and/or helpful information for a variety of reasons. For example, some people reject what you have to offer simply because they are too embarrassed to admit they are in trouble. Others reject sound advice and/or helpful information because they are in denial over their need to change. The list of reasons to reject wise counsel can be endless. This is why the Bible states in Proverbs 1:30-31: “Since they would not accept my advice and spurned my rebuke, (31)they will eat the fruit of their ways and be filled with the fruit of their schemes.” When people reject sound advice and/or helpful information they must live with the negative consequences that follow.
Second, you must know that rejection can be redirection in disguise. Not getting the dream job you wanted or being overlooked for a promotion can be devastating. Being rejected by a popular organization or even being dumped by a person you thought you would spend the rest of your life with, can be almost unbearable. Yet, all these painful experiences can be divine redirections in disguise. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 16:9, “In the heart, humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” When you and I get off course, God in his infinite wisdom always reserves the right to change our plans. So, when you are rejected or denied what seems to be a great opportunity, through no fault of your own, it is a good indication that God is redirecting your steps.
Third, you must know that God will never reject you. The good news of the gospel is God loves us flaws and all. Yes, he loves us on our best days, but he also loves us on our worst days. Psalms 94:14 sums it up best: “For the Lord will not reject His people. He will never forsake His inheritance.” We will experience so much peace the moment we except that God loves us unconditionally and there is nothing we can do to change it.
Yes, there are few things in life that hurt as bad as rejection. However, when you remember that people do not always want your help. When you remember that rejection can be redirection in disguise. Also, when you remember that God will never reject you. These three truths can help you to recover from the pain of rejection. I leave you today with Deuteronomy 31:8: “The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”
