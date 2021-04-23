National Volunteer Week is April 18-24, and the American Red Cross of Greater Arkansas recognizes its volunteers who continue to work tirelessly to help people in need during COVID-19.
In the Missouri-Arkansas Region, over 2,600 people volunteer with the Red Cross by responding to home fires and other disasters, supporting blood collections, providing emergency assistance to military families, and much more. These individuals are among the more than 300,000 volunteers who comprise more than 90 percent of the national Red Cross workforce.
“We are grateful for the dedication of our volunteers, whose support make a compassionate difference for our neighbors in need,” said Lori Arnold, executive director of the Greater Arkansas Chapter. “Their support during disasters and other emergencies has been more critical than ever, as families cope with increased anxiety and financial strains brought on by the pandemic.”
How you can help
Become a Red Cross volunteer to help ensure families don’t face emergencies alone. Visit red cross.org/VolunteerToday to learn more, including about our most-needed volunteer positions:
Disaster Action Team: Most of the U.S. disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes are local home fires, which can destroy nearly everything a family owns in a matter of minutes. Partnering with local fire departments, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers connect with families by video or phone call to provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover.
Volunteer from home (virtual positions): Help from the comfort of your own home through a wide range of virtual opportunities, including supporting the Disaster Response Team by dispatching teams to local disasters, serve as a member of our Public Affairs Team, provide office support to our Executive Directors, and many more!
You can also make a lifesaving difference by making a financial donation at redcross.org and, if you’re healthy and feeling well, making an appointment to donate blood at RedCross Blood.org. Those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
