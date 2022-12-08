For many people, the Christmas holiday season can be one of the most stressful times of the year. When you think of all the pressure associated with finding the right gift, hosting the perfect party, creating immaculate meals, and the hustle and bustle associated with holiday travel, a lot of people’s stress level are through the roof. So today, I want talk to you about how to make this Christmas holiday season less stressful. Here are three classic ways to reduce your stress during the holiday season.
First, do not overbook your calendar. Moses prayed a powerful prayer in Psalms 90:12, “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” In other words, Moses was praying for God to teach him how to better manage his time. One of the most productive ways to better manage our time is to plan ahead. Pre-plan the times you will allocate for gift shopping. Pre-plan the times you will assign for cooking, cleaning, and decorating. Also, pre-plan time on your schedule for rest and relaxation. Planning ahead, without a doubt, is one of the best ways to prevent overbooking your holiday calendar.
Second, adjust your expectations of people. Be realistic. You nor any of your family, friends or co-workers are perfect. Therefore, your idea of a flawless Christmas holiday may be a bit ambitious. The Bible says it best in 1 Peter 4:8, “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins.” During the Christmas holiday, there will be someone who arrives late for an event. There may be someone you have really been looking forward to seeing that cannot attend, there may even be something cooked that doesn’t turn out right. However, just because an event isn’t flawless doesn’t mean it’s not wonderfully planned and enjoyable.
Third, create a budget you feel comfortable following. Every Christmas budget has four basic categories. They are gifts, food, decorations, and travel. Each category should be considered when creating your Christmas holiday budget. In fact, Jesus said it in this manner in Luke 14:28, “Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won’t you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it?” In other words, Jesus wants you to limit your Christmas holiday shopping to what you can comfortably afford. Do not try to spend above your means during the holiday season.
Yes, the Christmas holiday season can be stressful if you let it. However, when you do not overbook your calendar, adjust your expectations of people, and create a budget you feel comfortable following, you can relieve a lot of unnecessary Christmas holiday tension from your life. I leave you with the following wise words from the Bible found in Isaiah 26:3, “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.”
